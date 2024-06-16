Auburn football’s schedule is ‘more manageable’ this season

As Oklahoma and Texas enter the SEC this season, the conference has disbanded its traditional division scheduling format. The change could help teams such as Auburn find success.

The new format uses a mix of rivalries and even matchups, which allows Auburn to have a more “manageable” schedule than in year’s past says Athlon Sports.

In its preseason magazine, Athlon Sports says that the Tigers will look to make a splash in year two under Hugh Freeze, and its manageable schedule could help with that. Auburn will still face archrivals Alabama and Georgia, but will skip the likes of LSU and Ole Miss this season in favor of facing former SEC East foes Kentucky, Missouri, and Vanderbilt. Missouri and Texas A&M will provide a challenge to Auburn while Kentucky and Vanderbilt will give Auburn a more even playing field.

In addition to a better schedule, Auburn should improve offensively, especially at wide receiver.

“(Payton) Thorne will have a better cast around him, and a more organized system should keep the offense on the field longer than in previous seasons.”

Auburn will kick off the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Jordan-Hare Stadium with in-state foe Alabama A&M.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire