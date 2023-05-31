Auburn football schedule update: Kickoff times, TV assignments set for first three games

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — We now know what time the Hugh Freeze era will begin with Auburn football.

Kickoff times and TV assignments have been announced by the SEC for AU's first three games against UMass, Cal and Samford. The Tigers are home against the Minutemen and Bulldogs and travel to Berkley for the matchup with the Golden Bears.

The game against UMass is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN. The meeting with Cal is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT, also televised on ESPN. Samford will come to the Plains for a 6 p.m. kickoff, with that contest on ESPN+.

After three nonconference games to start the season, Auburn takes a trip to College Station to begin SEC play against Texas A&M on Sept. 23. The Tigers will also go on the road to take on LSU, Vanderbilt and Arkansas. They'll welcome Georgia, Mississippi State, New Mexico State and Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium this season, in addition to UMass and Samford.

