Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Mississippi State Bulldogs

This is the ninth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position groups.

Mississippi State had one goal last season: expose LSU.

They did so in jaw-dropping fashion. A lot of fans and media members had questions about the Bulldogs’ air raid offense led by new head coach Mike Leach, and all questions were brushed aside during that season opener against the then no. 6 LSU Tigers… until the very next week.

Arkansas rolled into Starkville and dashed any hopes of the air raid working in the SEC. KJ Costello threw three interceptions and the offense mustered only 14 points. The rest of the season followed suit. The Bulldogs couldn’t sustain drives.

This season, Mike Leach & Co. will try and revive what was a dead offense (21.4 points per game, 13th in the SEC) in 2020.

Let’s take a look at each of Mississippi State’s units and grade them accordingly.

Quarterback: C+

Will Rogers stepped into a less than optimal situation after Mike Leach decided the K.J. Costello experiment hadn’t worked. The result was poor. On paper, Rogers seemed efficient, completing 69.1% of his passes over the course of nine games, but struggled to push the ball downfield. Jack Abraham, a veteran transfer from Southern Miss, should make the quarterback job competitive, but it’s Rogers’ job to lose.

Running Back: C

Mississippi State didn't run the ball hardly at all last season. Duh. The Bulldogs averaged 43.9 rushing yards per game, last in the nation. Jo'Quavious Marks led the team in rushing yards last season (312 rushing yards, three touchdowns).

Offensive Line: C

Four starters return from a unit that was 108th nationally in sacks allowed per game. No surprise there as Mississippi State dropped back to pass almost every single down. In order for Rogers to stretch the field more consistently, the guys up front need to figure some things out.

Wide Receiver: B-

Mississippi State's receivers benefitted from a pass-happy offense. Surprisingly, State only managed to squeak into the top five passing attacks in the SEC (296 passing yards per game). Jaden Walley ( 52 receptions, 718 yards, two touchdowns) is primed for an impressive sophomore campaign.

Defensive Line: C+

Mississippi State finished 23rd nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (126.4) in 2020. A senior-laden defensive front should help improve on that impressive mark.

Linebackers: B-

Two starters return. Mississippi State was second in the SEC in the percentage of opponent plays that resulted in three yards or less (45.5%), only behind Georgia. State brings back eight of their top nine tacklers from last season. Expect the linebackers to continue to stuff plays at the second level.

Defensive Backs: C

Emmanuel Forbes snagged five interceptions as a freshman in 2020. That might be the biggest positive in the secondary. The Bulldogs gave up 263.4 passing yards per game, 10th in the SEC and 105th nationally.

Special Teams: B-

Kicker Brandon Day went 10-of-12 on field-goal attempts last season. Tucker Day returns in his fourth year as Mississippi State's starting punter.

