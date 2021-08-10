Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Ole Miss Rebels

This is the sixth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position groups.

Ole Miss couldn’t stop a nosebleed in 2021.

The Rebels were predicted to take a marginal step forward by multiple media outlets on defense after only allowing 26.5 points per game in 2019. The results in 2020 were less than desirable, to say the least. Ole Miss allowed 38.3 points per game, their worst mark since the turn of the century. This was the worst defense Ole Miss has potentially ever had.

What kept the Rebs going in 2020?

That Matt Corral-led offense was elite. Ole Miss finished third nationally in total yards per game (555.5 yards per game). With eight starters returning, there’s no reason to believe that Ole Miss couldn’t make another run at least a breakeven 6-6 season.

Here each of the Rebels’ position groups, graded accordingly.

Quarterback: A-

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of two hiccups against Arkansas (six interceptions) and LSU (five interceptions), Matt Corral was brilliant. Corral piloted one of the nation’s best offenses under Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss was third in the SEC in yards per play (7.1). The Rebels should have no issues scoring this fall.

Running Back: B+

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Jerrion Ealy is one of the best running backs in the country according to Pro Football Focus. Ealy will lead the attack but Ole Miss will most likely opt to use multiple backs in their rushing attack. Matt Corral finished second on the team in rushing yards last season, and Snoop Conner (421 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) and Henry Parrish Jr. (263 rushing yards, two touchdowns) should both get their fair share of carries. John Rhys Plumlee could also be a factor.

Wide Receiver: B

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss lost its top two targets to the NFL draft last season. Expect Dontario Drummond (417 receiving yards, seven touchdowns) and Johnathan Mingo (379 yards three touchdowns) to step in nicely. Braylon Sanders is another target that was not heavily involved last season but was an exceptional deep threat for the Rebels in his limited use (15 receptions, 376 yards, four touchdowns, 25.1 yards per catch).

Story continues

Offensive Line: B

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

4 starters return from a unit that was 45th nationally in sacks allowed per game in 2020 (1.9) Their pass blocking grades were not up to standard, but regardless- they still were helping this offense gain over 550 total yards per game. 210 rushing yards per game isn't anything to scoff at either.

Defensive Line: D+

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

This is where things get ugly. No starters return from a unit that was atrocious in 2020. Ole Miss was 13th in the SEC in yards allowed per rush attempt (6.1). They were giving up 10 yards or more every 10th play. Their sack rate was third-worst in the SEC. The Rebels gave up the second most amount of explosive plays (Plays of 20 yards or more) only behind LSU. They were last in the SEC total yards allowed per game, second-worst nationally. This defense did nothing good in 2020 and it started with the lack of physicality up front.

Linebackers: C-

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Jacquez Jones led the team in tackles (76) last season and will need the rest of his unit to step up in order for the Rebels to make progress in 2020. Ole Miss has four staring linebackers returning. Normally, that's a good thing. Not for this defense. They need new blood.

Defensive Backs: D+

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss was 125th nationally in passing yards allowed per game. They were third-worst in the SEC in yards allowed per pass attempt. Last season, almost 19% of the time if you attempted a pass against Ole Miss, you would gain at least 15 yards. Where do the Rebels go from here?

Special Teams: C+

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss made 6 of their 10 field goal attempts last season and will bring in new placekicker Caden Costa to kick. Punter Mac Brown averaged an exceptional 46.6 yards per punt.

1

1