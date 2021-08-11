Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Texas A&M Aggies

This is the eighth article in a series grading Auburn’s opponents by position groups.

Auburn remains undefeated at Kyle Field heading into 2021. Could this be the year that Auburn drops one in College Station?

Maybe. Auburn and A&M don’t seem to line up well when it comes to star players entering and exiting their respective programs. Now that A&M is breaking in a new quarterback, this might be Auburn’s best opportunity to strike.

A&M managed to climb all the way up to no. 5 in last year’s College Football Playoff poll, and they currently sit at no. 6 in this season’s preseason coaches poll.

Are they deserving? Let’s break down the Aggies by unit and grade them to see if they’re deserving of that lofty preseason ranking.

Quarterback: C+

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies should rely heavily on the running game this season as they break in freshman QB Haynes King. in his limited action last season. King completed two of his four passes for 59 yards, along with a touchdown and a pick to boot. The quarterback position is an unknown commodity right now.

Running Back: B+

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller (28) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Isaiah Spiller was one of the few running backs in the SEC to crack a thousand yards last season. Expect Spiller and Devon Achane (364 rushing yards, four touchdowns, 8.5 yards per carry) to carry a significant load early on in the season as the Aggies try to put Haynes King in low pressure situations.

Wide Receiver: B+

Auburn defensive back Jamien Sherwood (20) hits Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer (85) to cause an incompletion at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Texas A&M defeated Auburn 31-20.

All-SEC tight end Jalen Wydermyer (46 receptions, 506 yards, six touchdowns) should be another safety valve for King as he operates behind a retooling offensive line. Ainias Smith (43 receptions, 564 yards) and Chase Lane (29 receptions, 409 yards) should also provide help. This is an experienced unit.



Offensive Line: B

Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) celebrates a touchdown scored by a teammate during a SEC game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies held at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Kenyon Green is the lone returning starter on A&M's offensive line. The "Maroon Goons" were exceptional last season, but they'll need some new guys to step up. How will this impact the development of King? We will see. Keep your eyes on week two as the Aggies travel up to Denver to take on Colorado. That game will provide answers.

Defensive Line; B+

USA Today

Three starters return from a unit on a defense that was second in the SEC and second nationally in rushing yards allowed per game. DeMarvin Leal leads the charge for the Aggies. He recorded eight quarterback pressures, three deflected passes, an interception, and a forced fumble. Two seniors in Jaden Peavy and Tyree Johnson join him on an experienced d-line.

Linebackers: B+

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies lose linebacker Buddy Johnson but return former tight-end converted-linebacker Aaron Hansford as well as Andre White Jr., who played well as a backup in 2020.

Defensive Backs: B+

USA Today

All five starters return from a unit that was second in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game. The Aggies defense was 9th nationally in total yards allowed per game. They were second in the SEC in explosive plays allowed. This backend was not prone to giving up the big play, and with five guys coming back, they should be even better in 2021.

Special Teams; B+

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Small has a career 80% kick accuracy. Punter Nik Constantinou averages just slightly over 40 yards per punt. The Aggies were dangerous in the punt return game last season but did not return a single kickoff.

