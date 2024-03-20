Auburn football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent Tigers will face

Auburn football now knows its conference opponents on its 2025 schedule.

The SEC released the opponent list Wednesday, and it's an exact copy of who the Tigers are playing in 2024. The only difference is that the home games in 2024 are now away games in 2025, and vise versa. The 2025 season will be the third of the coach Hugh Freeze era; Freeze went 6-7 in Year 1.

Auburn has three nonconference opponents set for 2025: Baylor, Ball State and South Alabama. The Tigers still need to link up with one more nonconference foe to complete their schedule.

Auburn football schedule 2025: SEC releases opponents

Here are the teams Auburn will play in 2025:

SEC teams: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Home SEC opponents: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri

Road SEC opponents: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Nonconference teams: Baylor, Ball State, South Alabama and a team to be determined

