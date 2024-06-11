Auburn football schedule 2024: Game times, TV windows announced for every game

AUBURN — It's almost that time.

Auburn football is less three months away from returning to Jordan-Hare Stadium to open the second season of coach Hugh Freeze's tenure. With the campaign approaching, the SEC announced game-time windows for all conference-controlled games Tuesday.

There are four broadcast windows: Early (11 a.m. to noon), afternoon (2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.), night (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and flex (2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.). The specific game times for Auburn's nonconference slate — matchups with Alabama A&M, Cal, New Mexico and Louisiana-Monroe — are set.

Here's a look at the schedule as Freeze looks to improve from Year 1:

Here's a look at when each of Auburn's games are scheduled to be played in 2024:

vs. Alabama A&M on Aug. 31 (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN+)

vs. Cal on Sept. 7 (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

vs. New Mexico on Sept. 14 (6:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

vs. Arkansas on Sept. 21 (Flex)

vs. Oklahoma on Sept. 28 (Afternoon)

at Georgia on Oct. 5 (Flex)

at Missouri on Oct. 19 (Early)

at Kentucky on Oct. 26 (Night)

vs. Vanderbilt on Nov. 2 (Early)

vs. Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 16 (11:45 a.m. CT, SEC Network)

vs. Texas A&M on Nov. 23 (Flex)

at Alabama on Nov. 30 (Flex)

