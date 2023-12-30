Auburn football safety Jaylin Simpson not playing against Maryland in Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jaylin Simpson will not be available to play for Auburn football against Maryland in the Music City Bowl.

As the Tigers took the field at Nissan Stadium for warmups Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ABC), Simpson was seen off to the side without pads on. Other veterans such as Zion Puckett, Donovan Kaufman and Keionte Scott went through warmups as usual, but the Tigers will have to rely on their youth versus the Terrapins.

The possibility of Simpson not playing always existed. He intended to play, coach Hugh Freeze said Dec. 16, but that was assuming he'd be healthy enough to go: "He’s nursing that hamstring," Freeze said. "I just met with him. He has intentions to play."

Simpson finishes his five-year Auburn career with 116 total tackles, seven interceptions and one recovered fumble over 44 appearances. He also scored a defensive touchdown.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

