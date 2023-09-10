Auburn football running back Jarquez Hunter in pads for Tigers' road opener against Cal

BERKELEY, Cal. — Junior running back Jarquez Hunter is in pads and warming up for Auburn football's game against Cal on Saturday.

Hunter, who missed Auburn's win over UMass in Week 1, was not in pads and did not warm up against the Minutemen last week. Asked directly about Hunter's availability Monday, coach Hugh Freeze wouldn't comment specifically.

"The availability of a lot players is up in the air," Freeze said. "Like normally, I'd rather not even comment on all of them. We've got a long list, from Nick Mardner to Austin Keys to Jalen (McLeod) to (Nehemiah) Pritchett. All of those guys, hopefully, can have a good week. We can really, really use some of those guys."

Hunter, who was at Tuesday's practice, has had no known injury concerns. The inquiry into his availability stems from a statement released by AU executive director of public affairs Jennifer Adams on May 18.

Jarquez Hunter is here and is in pads. pic.twitter.com/yTm5sXKjbF — Richard Silva (@rich_silva18) September 10, 2023

"We are aware of the situation and take this matter very seriously," AU's full statement read. "The appropriate offices are conducting a thorough review. Indefinite suspensions have been issued for violation of applicable Auburn Athletics department policy. No further comment will be provided at this time."

In a subsequent email exchange with the Montgomery Advertiser, Adams said the situation was related to "videos that were posted on social media." Earlier that month, a since-suspended Twitter account posted explicit videos and claimed Hunter was in them.

When the Montgomery Advertiser initially reached out to Adams, the email subject line read "Jarquez Hunter Statement."

Following Auburn's statement on May 18, Adams sent another message that read, "Just realized that your subject line said 'Jarquez Hunter Statement.' There is no Jarquez Hunter statement that I am aware of. (What) I sent you is the official Auburn University statement regarding this issue."

