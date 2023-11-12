Auburn football report card: Tigers at the top of the class after dismantling Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn football had its most impressive performance of the coach Hugh Freeze era against Arkansas on Saturday as the Tigers took it to the Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC) from the opening play to run away with a convincing 48-10 win.

Here's how we graded Auburn (6-4, 3-4) in the victory, which is its third straight win over an SEC opponent − Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and now Arkansas − since 2020.

Offense: A

Quarterback Payton Thorne wasn't perfect − he had a couple poor throws, one of which was picked off in the first quarter − but he was pretty dang good. Auburn had three players (Thorne, Jarquez Hunter and Damari Alston) with at least 60 rushing yards, and transfer tight end Rivaldo Fairweather scored twice through the air.

All three of Auburn's QBs got a chance to see the field, too. That hadn't happened since nonconference play.

'SURVIVING THE SCRIPT': How Auburn football's defense has been able to continually lock in

RECRUITING: Auburn football earns commitment from Laquan Robinson, the nation's No. 1 juco safety

Defense: A+

Transfer edge defender Jalen McLeod had nine total tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble; senior safety Zion Puckett and Caleb Wooden combined for another turnover; and Marcus Harris stuck out with 1.5 sacks. Auburn's defense was dominant, as the only touchdown the Razorbacks scored came in garbage time.

Special teams: A+

Redshirt freshman kicker Alex McPherson has now made 17 straight field goals, which is a program record. He hit kicks from 39 and 31 yards out against Arkansas. Punter Oscar Chapman was only called on twice, but he pinned the Razorbacks inside their own 20-yard line twice.

Coaching: A

Auburn is playing its best football of the season at the right time. The Tigers host New Mexico State for a tuneup before welcoming Alabama to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25. It's impressive how well Auburn has been able to recover after it lost four straight games in the heart of regular-season play, and the coaches deserve credit for that.

Overall: A+

It was a dominating performance from the jump. The Tigers waltzed 75 yards down the field in six plays on their opening drive, immediately forced a three-and-out on the defensive end and then Keionte Scott took a punt return 74 yards to the house. All three phases of the game came together nicely, and Auburn gets to enjoy its third straight victory because of it.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Grading Auburn football in its demolishing of Arkansas