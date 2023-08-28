Auburn football releases first depth chart ahead of season opener against UMass
AUBURN — Ahead of Auburn football's season opener against UMass on Saturday, the Tigers released their initial depth chart Monday.
However, coach Hugh Freeze claims it didn't come from him.
"I'm going to be totally candid with you, I don't even have a depth chart," Freeze said Monday. "I don't know where that came from. I guess that's from the SID (sports information director) world. I don't do depth charts. I just don't. It's really nonsense.
"You're going to play your four to five outside receivers and your two or three inside receivers in our system. I don't care who runs out there with the first group or the second group. They freely rotate, so I don't make much of those depth charts."
Regardless of where it came from, here's the full depth chart that was distributed to reporters Monday.
Auburn football's offensive depth chart
QB: Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford/Holden Geriner
RB: Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Brian Battie
TE: Rivaldo Fairweather/Like Deal, Tyler Fromm, Brandon Frazier, Micah Riley
WR: Jyaire Shorter/Omari Kelly, Koy Moore
WR: Jay Fair/Ja'Varrius Johnson, Caleb Burton III
WR: Shane Hooks, Camden Brown, Nick Mardner
LT: Dillon Wade, Jaden Muskrat
LG: Jeremiah Wright, Tate Johnson
C: Avery Jones, Connor Lew
RG: Kam Stutts, Jalil Irvin
RT: Gunner Britton, Izavion Miller
Auburn football's defensive depth chart
DE: Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Keldric Faulk, Zykeivous Walker
NT: Jayson Jones, Justin Rogers
DT: Marcus Harris, Lawrence Johnson
Jack: Elijah McAllister, Stephen Sings V, Jalen McLeod
MLB: Austin Keys, Larry Nixon III, Wesley Steiner
WLB: Cam Riley, Eugene Asante
FCB: DJ James, Kayin Lee, Colton Hood
Star: Keionte Scott, Donovan Kaufman
FS: Jaylin Simpson, Griffin Speaks
WC: Zion Puckett, Marquise Gilbert, Terrance Love
BCB: Nehemiah Pritchett, Champ Anthony, JD Rhym
Auburn football's special teams depth chart
PK: Alex McPherson, Evan McGuire
P: Oscar Chapman, Gabe Russo
H: Oscar Chapman, Griffin Speaks, Gabe Russon
LS: Reed Hughes, Jacob Quattlebaum
PR: Keionte Scott, Caleb Burton III
KR: Brian Battie, Jarquez Hunter
