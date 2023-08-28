Auburn football releases first depth chart ahead of season opener against UMass

AUBURN — Ahead of Auburn football's season opener against UMass on Saturday, the Tigers released their initial depth chart Monday.

However, coach Hugh Freeze claims it didn't come from him.

"I'm going to be totally candid with you, I don't even have a depth chart," Freeze said Monday. "I don't know where that came from. I guess that's from the SID (sports information director) world. I don't do depth charts. I just don't. It's really nonsense.

"You're going to play your four to five outside receivers and your two or three inside receivers in our system. I don't care who runs out there with the first group or the second group. They freely rotate, so I don't make much of those depth charts."

Regardless of where it came from, here's the full depth chart that was distributed to reporters Monday.

Auburn football's offensive depth chart

QB: Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford/Holden Geriner

RB: Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Brian Battie

TE: Rivaldo Fairweather/Like Deal, Tyler Fromm, Brandon Frazier, Micah Riley

WR: Jyaire Shorter/Omari Kelly, Koy Moore

WR: Jay Fair/Ja'Varrius Johnson, Caleb Burton III

WR: Shane Hooks, Camden Brown, Nick Mardner

LT: Dillon Wade, Jaden Muskrat

LG: Jeremiah Wright, Tate Johnson

C: Avery Jones, Connor Lew

RG: Kam Stutts, Jalil Irvin

RT: Gunner Britton, Izavion Miller

Auburn football's defensive depth chart

DE: Mosiah Nasili-Kite, Keldric Faulk, Zykeivous Walker

NT: Jayson Jones, Justin Rogers

DT: Marcus Harris, Lawrence Johnson

Jack: Elijah McAllister, Stephen Sings V, Jalen McLeod

MLB: Austin Keys, Larry Nixon III, Wesley Steiner

WLB: Cam Riley, Eugene Asante

FCB: DJ James, Kayin Lee, Colton Hood

Star: Keionte Scott, Donovan Kaufman

FS: Jaylin Simpson, Griffin Speaks

WC: Zion Puckett, Marquise Gilbert, Terrance Love

BCB: Nehemiah Pritchett, Champ Anthony, JD Rhym

Auburn football's special teams depth chart

PK: Alex McPherson, Evan McGuire

P: Oscar Chapman, Gabe Russo

H: Oscar Chapman, Griffin Speaks, Gabe Russon

LS: Reed Hughes, Jacob Quattlebaum

PR: Keionte Scott, Caleb Burton III

KR: Brian Battie, Jarquez Hunter

