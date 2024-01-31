Auburn football recruits headline the 2023 ASWA Mr. Football and Players of the year banquet

Auburn football recruits headlined the 2023 Mr. Football and Players of the year banquet Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery.

Five 2024 recruits were nominated for Back and Lineman of the year awards presented at the luncheon.

More: ASWA 2024 Mr. Football banquet results: Full list of back and lineman of the year winners

Five-stars Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson were nominated for 7A Back of the year, with Coleman taking home the award. Four-stars Malik Blocton and DJ Barber were nominated for 6A Lineman of the year, as Barber was named the winner. Four-Star Joseph Phillips was awarded the 4A Lineman of the year.

Class 6A lineman of the year Clay-Chalkville’s DJ Barber poses with Brandon Dean, director of Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, left, and Alfa Insurance’s Scott Stricklin, right, during the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s players of the year banquet at Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Here is what Joseph Phillips and Perry Thompson had to say about Auburn football and rubbing shoulders with their new teammates at the banquet.

More: Ryan Williams on being a two-time Mr. Football winner and why he recommitted to Alabama

Joseph Phillips on Auburn family

Auburn’s wide receivers coach Marcus Davis and special teams coach Tanner Burns made appearances at the award show supporting their players.

4A Back of the year Joseph Phillips saw that and reiterated the reason he committed to Auburn in the first place:

Family.

“This was one of the main reasons why I chose Auburn the family feel they have,” Phillips said. “They are going to travel and always show support. We could have been four hours away and somebody was going to be there.”

Phillips will be joining a defense with fellow lineman of the year winner DJ Barber and Malik Blocton out of Pike Road. With huge expectations set on all three players, Phillips said the family environment keeps the relationship leveled.

“It’s a good feeling getting to know and play with these guys,” Phillips said. "It’s a level playing field. Nobody is saying they’re better than the other because it’s a real family. The older guys on the team has brought us in like brothers and are leading us down the right path.”

Class 4A lineman of the year BTW-Tuskegee’s Joseph Phillips poses with Brandon Dean, director of Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, left, and Alfa Insurance’s Scott Stricklin, right, during the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s players of the year banquet at Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Perry Thompson on Cam Coleman & Ryan Williams

Five-Star Perry Thompson will be sharing the huddle with fellow five-star Cam Coleman this fall at Auburn. Both recruits flipped from their original commitments to come join the Tigers making this a recruiting class to remember.

Thompson flipped from Alabama last summer and committed to Auburn. He’s using this decision to inspire athletes to be different.

“With Cam and I on the outside by ourselves it’s going to be hard to game-plan that,” Thompson said. “I’m very excited for this new journey. I did something a lot of people wouldn’t have expected me to do. I just want to start something new and show kids it’s ok to be different.”

Thompson was adamant on luring in five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams to join in and flip his recruitment from Alabama to Auburn. In the end, Thompson respects Williams decision to stay committed with the Tide.

”I feel good with anyone I know personally going off to college in general,” Thompson said. “I would’ve liked him to come to Auburn. But it’s good he’s doing what he has to do so he can provide for his family one day.”

High school football recruits Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Ryan Williams join fans as Auburn Tigers take on USC Trojans at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn recruits Perry Thompson & Joseph Phillips discuss Auburn football at Mr. Football banquet