AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting is up to 10 commitments in the Class of 2025.

Offensive lineman Tai Buster pledged to the Tigers on Friday, announcing his commitment on X/formerly known as Twitter. Williams is currently unranked out of A.L. Brown High School in North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound interior offensive lineman landed an offer from Auburn in January. He chose the Tigers over schools like Florida, Penn State and Rutgers.

Buster joins Tavaris Dice and Spencer Dowland as offensive lineman commits in the class of 2025. The Tigers are currently No. 6 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings for 2025.

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting lands commitment from OL Tai Buster