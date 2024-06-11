Auburn football recruiting lands commitment from 2025 defensive athlete Bryce Deas

AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting has landed its third commitment in the last five days.

Three-star defensive athlete Bryce Deas announced Tuesday, through Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, his pledge to the Tigers. Listed at 6-foot-1.5, 210 pounds, Deas is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 597 overall player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 16 prospect in Maryland. He attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Deas, who describes himself in his X bio as a "moneybacker," joins three-star cornerback Donovan Carr and four-star offensive tackle Broderick Shull as recent commits. Carr announced his pledge June 6, and Shull gave his word the following day.

A moneybacker is typically a player that's a cross between a safety and linebacker. They're big enough to help in stopping the run, but they also have enough ability in pass coverage to make an impact.

The Tigers now have 14 players committed in 2025, with eight of those pledges being on the defensive side.

