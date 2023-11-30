Auburn football recruiting gets early start, lands 2026 offensive lineman Kail Ellis

AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting got the Class of 2026 started Thursday morning.

The Tigers landed a commitment from offensive lineman Kail Ellis, who is unranked by the 247Sports Composite and attends Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia. Ellis, still a sophomore, is listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.

It's the second recruiting win for Auburn in the last few days, as the Tigers picked up a pledge from 2025 offensive lineman Kalen Edwards on Monday. Edwards was the seventh 2025 prospect to commit to coach Hugh Freeze, joining four-star defensive linemen Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford, four-star safety Kendarius Reddick, four-star edge defender JaKaleb Faulk, four-star tight end Ryan Ghea and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

The Tigers currently have 18 players committed in the Class of 2024, a group that's ranked No. 17 in the country by the 247Sports Composite. The Early Signing Period for 2024 recruits opens Dec. 20.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

