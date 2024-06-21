Auburn football recruiting flips four-star RB Alvin Henderson from Penn State

AUBURN — Four-star running back Alvin Henderson, who originally committed to Penn State in April, has flipped his pledge to Auburn football.

Henderson, tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 113 player and the No. 8 RB in the Class of 2025, attends Elba High School. He's also rated as the No. 11 player in Alabama, which means the Tigers are up to six committments from the top 15 in-state prospects. This is after signing six of the top 15 last year.

Auburn hasn't inked six or more of the top 15 in back to back years since 2010 (6) and 2011 (7), and it hasn't had 12 or more in a two-year span since 2014 (7) and 2015 (5).

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound Henderson is the 16th player to join Auburn's class. With a composite rating of .9478, he's now the highest-rated offensive recruit currently committed to the Tigers. Other notable pledges on the offensive side include linemen Broderick Shull (.9271), Tavaris Dice (.9263) and Carde Smith (.9100).

Henderson rushed for 3,523 yards and 61 touchdowns as a junior last season, per his MaxPreps profile. He was named the Class 1A back of the year in January.

Auburn now has the No. 4 class in the country, per the 247Sports team rankings. The only programs ahead of the Tigers in 2025 are Ohio State, Notre Dame and Alabama.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alvin Henderson: Auburn football recruiting flips RB from Penn State