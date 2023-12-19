Auburn football RB Jarquez Hunter not yet ready to make announcement about future

AUBURN — Auburn football running back Jarquez Hunter was not ready to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon regarding his future with the Tigers.

Hunter, who has rushed for 865 yards and seven touchdowns ahead of Auburn's appearance in the Music City Bowl versus Maryland on Dec. 30 (1 p.m. CT, ABC), is a former three-star recruit in the Class of 2021. He spent the first two years of his collegiate career as the understudy to former Tigers running back Tank Bigsby, who was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Just focused on the bowl game," Hunter told reporters.

Hunter, who said he doesn't have a timeline of when he wants to announce his decision, has one more year of eligibility to use, if he wants it. Other scholarship RBs on Auburn's roster include Damari Alston, Brian Battie, Jeremiah Cobb and Sean Jackson. The Tigers currently do not have any RBs committed in the Class of 2024.

