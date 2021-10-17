Auburn football ranked in latest ESPN Power rankings

Expect Auburn to be mentioned a little bit more this week despite being on a bye week after their big win on the road against Arkansas.

ESPN ranked Auburn at number 22 in their weekly College Football Power Rankings.

Other SEC teams on the list are Georgia at one, Alabama at three, Ole Miss at 12, Kentucky at 14, and Texas A&M at 17.

Here’s what ESPN’s Bill Connelly said about the Tigers.

The Tigers return to the rankings following a 38-23 grind of a victory over Arkansas. Bo Nix was 21-for-26 for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and his 23-yard touchdown run with 2:30 left put away a key win. Arkansas outgained the Tigers, 460-427, and created more scoring chances, but the Tiger defense forced two turnovers on downs and two field goal attempts, recovered a fumble in the end zone and held the Razorbacks to 35 fourth-quarter yards. Big plays made the difference, and Auburn made more of them. — Connelly

List

Ten takeaways from Auburn football's win over Arkansas

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.