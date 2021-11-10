Auburn football ranked 17 in new College Football Playoff Rankings

The Auburn Tigers slid four spots in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.

Bryan Harsin’s team came in at number 17 in the CFP this week after being ranked 13 a week ago in the first edition of the rankings this season.

Auburn’s slide comes after a poor offensive showing against Texas A&M that ended with a score of 20-3.

Other SEC schools in this week’s CFP rankings include Georgia at one, Alabama at two, Texas A&M at 11, Ole Miss at 15, and Arkansas at 25.

The Tigers take on Mississippi State this Saturday who fell out of the CFP rankings after losing to Arkansas this weekend.

