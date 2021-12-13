Auburn football quarterback Bo Nix enters transfer portal

AUBURN, Ala. — Bo Nix, a legacy Auburn football player and three-year starting quarterback, has entered the transfer portal as of Sunday night, he announced on Instagram.

"I have loved Auburn from the moment I knew Auburn," he said in a video. "All I ever wanted to do was win a championship for Auburn. I can truthfully say that I've given everything that I have for that goal and have played in so many games because of it. Auburn has allowed me to fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in Jordan-Hare and wearing the 'AU' on my helmet. It has allowed me to compete in the SEC and be in some historical atmospheres."

Nix, on a radio appearance in November, said "I’m not sure what next year looks like" and that he had not made a decision yet to stay or leave. In his video, he indicated that his entrance into the transfer portal means he will not be returning to Auburn for his senior season. Nix graduated in December.

"When I came to Auburn, I planned on doing two things: I wanted to play football and graduate," he said in the video. "I was fortunate enough to do both. I didn't truly understand how to appreciate my degree from Auburn until I received it. And I realized it was one of the most special honors I could have gotten.

Nix also had the option to try playing professionally next year. He has said that reaching in the NFL is his ultimate goal that guides his decision-making process.

If he had returned to Auburn, he would have been working with his fourth offensive coordinator in as many years after the firing of Mike Bobo. Nix stayed at Auburn for the 2021 season after the school fired Gus Malzahn, the head coach who recruited Nix.

His junior season ended with a broken ankle in the second half of Auburn's 43-34 loss to Mississippi State on Nov. 13. As things stand, he is third in Auburn history with 7,251 passing yards. This was his best year in completion percentage (61%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (11-to-3) and ESPN quarterback rating (130.0).

Nix is the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix, who also coached his son at Pinson Valley High School

