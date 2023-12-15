Auburn football QB Robby Ashford enters transfer portal | Reports

AUBURN — Auburn football quarterback Robby Ashford has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Ashford, who was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2020 out of Hoover High School in Alabama, transferred to the Plains in January 2022 after he began his collegiate career at Oregon. Ashford spent two seasons with the Ducks, though he did not see the field as a true freshman or redshirt freshman.

Ashford's entrance into the transfer portal was first reported by Newsweeks' Nubyjas Wilborn and 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Ashford started nine games for Auburn last season, completing 49.2% of his passes for 1,613 yards and seven touchdowns. He also picked up 710 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He played sparingly in 2023, splitting time with starter Payton Thorne.

Ashford should have two years of eligibility at his new school.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football's Robby Ashford enters transfer portal