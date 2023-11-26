How Auburn football players are grappling with devastating Iron Bowl loss to Alabama

AUBURN — As defensive back Terrion Arnold jogged into the end zone, Alabama's sideline spilled onto the field in celebration.

Arnold's pick-6 wouldn't end up counting, he stepped out of bounds inside the 5-yard line, but it didn't matter. Time had run out in the 88th edition of the Iron Bowl, and the Crimson Tide had just completed its stunning 27-24 win over Auburn football in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

The result itself wasn't surprising. Alabama came into the contest on an eight-game winning streak, with notable victories over the likes of Ole Miss, LSU and Texas A&M. The Tigers had previously lost to all of those teams, and that's without mentioning how Auburn paid New Mexico State $1.85 million to come to the Plains and win by three touchdowns during Cupcake Week.

But the manner in which Auburn lost was the jaw-dropper. The Crimson Tide needed a miracle on fourth-and-31 with 32 seconds remaining in the game, and coach Nick Saban's offense got it in the form of a touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond in the corner of the end zone.

Auburn fans will want to forget it, but the game was an instant classic.

It's a tough pill to swallow as the loser, though.

"I've never been part of something like that," quarterback Payton Thorne said. "That was so close and just slipped away. I'm still just kind of shocked right now, honestly. I don't really know."

That was a common theme among Auburn's players. The loss was so devastating that they struggled to put into words how they felt. Thorne, who only completed five of 16 passes but added 85 sack-adjusted rushing yards, didn't know what the loss meant for the big picture, either.

The Tigers rebounded well after embarrassingly losing to New Mexico State on Nov. 18, but that didn't help alleviate much pain: "We didn't finish, we didn't win it," Thorne said when asked what it says about the team that it was able to wake back up for the Iron Bowl. "So I don't really know what it means, to be honest with you."

Junior linebacker Eugene Asante plans to push his team to look forward, and not only to Auburn's upcoming bowl game. Asante, who is in his second season with the Tigers following his transfer from North Carolina in 2021, wants his teammates to know they're setting the table for coach Hugh Freeze's tenure.

"I’m just letting them know that we’re building the foundation for next year," Asante said. "... Just building that confidence within them and letting them know that it’s – what we just experienced is a tough thing, but just growing for the future and understanding to put our best foot forward.

"That’s something we’re going to continue to emphasize, that this is not the end."

Looking to the future still doesn't help Asante explain what happened in the Iron Bowl, though.

"It's a tough thing," he said. "Football is − one minute it can be a certain way and other times it can be a different way, you know? So, it’s just a tough thing to grasp and understand it. I don’t think I’ll truthfully ever understand it. ... I screwed up on so much. This game falls on the team. It falls on us as players, and we’re going to continue to emphasize that and to look within ourselves and improve."

While Alabama's sideline was jubilant and explosive after the win − Milroe ran onto the field expressing his feelings that he deserves the Heisman trophy − Auburn's was the complete opposite. Players fell to their knees when the score went final, looking just as shocked as the fans filing for the exits.

"We played our hearts out," jack linebacker Jalen McLeod said. "You could probably tell that. When you play your hearts out, it's the worst feeling. The closest games are the worst games, and we lost. And this means so much. I'm a transfer, and I know what (the Iron Bowl) means. When you play your hearts out and you lose like that, in that type of fashion, it's the worst.

"It was a lot of emotions going through everybody."

It's not the first time this season Auburn has hung around with a highly-ranked team. The Tigers had No. 1 Georgia on the ropes in September before All-SEC tight end Brock Bowers saved the Bulldogs, and Auburn only lost by a touchdown to then-No. 13 Ole Miss in October.

But this loss felt worse.

"I don't feel similar," McLeod said. "This is totally different. This right here is war, you know? One of the oldest rivalries, best rivalries in the country. Like I said, I'm a transfer, (but) I know that. When you lose, it's the worst feeling. Especially like that.

"It's nothing to compare to them. It’s deeper."

