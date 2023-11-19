Auburn football pivots to Iron Bowl off upset loss: 'You need to figure it out real quick'

AUBURN — After a crushing 31-10 loss to New Mexico State on Saturday, Auburn football is shifting focus to its biggest game of the season: the Iron Bowl. The Tigers, now sitting at 6-5, will host a 10-1 Alabama team coming off a dominating 56-point victory over Chattanooga.

Coach Hugh Freeze described the loss to the Aggies as a "bad dream," and believes it will test the team ahead of the regular-season finale.

"It's disappointing. It feels like a bad dream. But I've had those before. You coach long enough, you have some of these," Freeze said. "We've gotten better as the year's gone on, and you didn't show it. That's the most disappointing thing."

Freeze added: "Being early in our journey here, this is a great something that I hope it sits in the craw of our stomach and makes us sick and gives us a reminder for the future that you have to earn your right to win a football game every single time you're out."

Defensive Adjustments

New Mexico State finished with 414 total yards of offense in the contest, almost doubling Auburn's total. Quarterback Diego Pavia accounted for 201 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Aggies' 213 rushing yards led to a perfect 5-of-5 in trips to the red zone.

Auburn linebacker Eugene Asante believed the defense was comfortable against New Mexico State after all the hype surrounding last week's Arkansas victory.

"We went into Arkansas, played a really good game and maybe bought into the praise and the outside noise," Asante said. "We just have to develop a hunger within ourselves, regardless of the opponent we're playing, or the stage of how big the game is."

Asante, a premier piece to the Auburn defense, has been doing his homework on Alabama all season. He's scouted all parts of the Crimson Tide offense, especially quarterback Jalen Milroe.

"Jalen Milroe is a primetime player, a dual threat," Asante said. "Somebody that is certainly — you put on your scouting report and key on. They've got great backs and great perimeter players on the offensive side, receivers and a great O-Line as well. So, it's on us to prepare, put our best foot forward and look towards it."

Pavia rushed eight times for for 35 yards against the Tigers and kept multiple plays alive with his legs. Auburn will see a similar look next week in Milroe, who's shown off his running ability for Alabama all year with 12 rushing touchdowns and 333 yards.

Auburn's Keionte Scott elaborated on the adjustments the defense will have to make defending a dual-threat quarterback in back-to-back games as the Tigers prepare for Milroe.

"A moving quarterback is always difficult to go against," Scott said. "Just have to do a better job of containing him and when he does scramble and throw those erratic balls you just have to take advantage of the opportunity."

On to next week

Coming off the upset loss, Auburn must pivot quickly.

Safety Jaylin Simpson spoke on the importance of the 24-hour rule being used as motivation for the Iron Bowl: "My message to them guys is we've got to finish strong. It doesn't matter what happened (against New Mexico State). It doesn't matter what happened in Arkansas. It doesn't matter what happened in LSU, whatever. Alabama is the next opponent, and that's who we play and that's our only focus right now."

"We need to have the 24-hour rule," Simpson said. "Get the corrections we need to get and just completely throw this one in the trash and just focus on the biggest game of the season. It's the Iron Bowl, it should not take a lot of motivation. It's here at home, so I feel like if you don't understand what type of game this is you need to figure it out real quick."

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football players talk Alabama ahead of Iron Bowl after upset loss