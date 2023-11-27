Auburn football picks up commitment from 2025 4-star DL Kalen Edwards

AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting in the Class of 2024 is heating up with Early Signing Day around the corner, but the Tigers picked up a win in the Class of 2025 on Monday.

Kalen Edwards, a four-star defensive lineman from Dyersburg High School in Dyersburg, Tennessee, has announced his commitment to Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze. He's tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 261 junior recruit in the country and the No. 9 player in Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Edwards is the third defensive lineman to pledge to the Tigers in the Class of 2025, joining four-star prospects Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford. That trio is joined in the class by four-star safety Kendarius Reddick, four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk, four-star tight end Ryan Ghea and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting adds commitment of 4-star Kalen Edwards