Auburn football to pair orange facemasks with white jerseys against Texas A&M

AUBURN — Auburn football will have a fresh, but also old-school look against Texas A&M.

The Tigers (3-0) are set to wear orange facemasks with white jerseys when they walk onto Kyle Field to take on the Aggies (2-1) on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN), the program announced Thursday afternoon. It's the first time since 1983 that Auburn has put those two pieces of equipment together.

Auburn and coach Hugh Freeze will be looking to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 2019. The Tigers are 4-1 in their last five trips to College Station, with the lone loss coming in 2021. Last season, Auburn topped Texas A&M, 13-10, in an emotional win with interim head coach Cadillac Williams at the helm.

