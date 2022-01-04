Auburn football offers transfer offensive lineman

The Auburn Tigers are on the prowl for offensive linemen in the transfer portal.

They extended an offer to former Louisiana offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence.

Louisiana has Torrance as a 6-foot-5, 335-pound presence that has three years of starting experience.

Since entering the transfer portal, he has received offers from other SEC schools. Florida appears to be the early favorite to land his services due to his preexisting relationship with his former head coach Billy Napier.

Auburn would be able to offer him instant playing time in an offense that will want to run the football with Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

