Auburn football OC Philip Montgomery shares perspective of first season with Hugh Freeze

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze has admitted it before, and the early-season numbers reflected some clear growing pains: Handing off play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery was a tough pill to swallow.

Freeze, who is about to complete his 11th season as an FBS coach when the Tigers play Maryland in the Music City Bowl on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, ABC), has called offensive plays at each of his previous stops. He began the 2023 campaign, his first on the Plains, by bestowing that responsibility upon Montgomery.

The marriage of offensive philosophies between the two hasn't been perfect, especially at first: "I’m very transparent and this is no reflection on coach Montgomery, it’s just a lot harder than I anticipated it being not making the calls on game day, offensively,” Freeze said Sept. 27.

CHESS PIECE: How the addition of Sam Jackson V will give Auburn football's offense 'some flexibility'

AUBURN VS. MARYLAND: Score prediction and scouting report for Music City Bowl

Auburn averaged 105 passing yards through its first four games against SEC competition. Things turned around with a 230-yard performance in a win over Mississippi State on Oct. 28, and the Tigers finished the back half of the conference slate by throwing for 170 yards a game.

The overall offensive output was better, too. Auburn went from averaging 17.3 points to 32.5. The competition was weaker, but Freeze pointed to a meeting he had with the offensive staff as the turning point: "There wasn't really a conversation," Freeze said Oct. 30. "It was just: 'This is what we're doing, and that's it. ... That discussion (with the staff) wasn't ugly. ... It's not like they were fighting me on it.

"Usually (in the meetings it's like), 'Alright, should we have this package? Should we have this package with this?' And (this time) it was just, 'No, this is the only thing that we're going to do.'"

Montgomery, speaking to reporters for the first time since fall camp started in August, discussed that moment Friday: "I think, honestly, (Freeze has) always been a part of it," Montgomery said when asked if that meeting changed anything. "We went into this with that mindset. He's always had influence on it from fall camp to now and will continue to do that.

"We went into this with our eyes wide open with the honest approach of trying to put the best thing on the field for our players and giving them the best opportunity to go win. I don't think that's really changed."

Added Montgomery: "Any time you're trying to mesh things together, you're always going to come with some hurdles in there. There's been some good give and take on that part of it and trying to make sure that we get the best opportunity for our guys to be successful. I think background-wise, we're very, very similar, but then just the way you approach things and the way you look at it obviously can be different.

"I think we've done a good job of just trying to make those things work. Again, making sure that we're putting the team in front of everything else."

Freeze has made no changes to his 10 on-field coaches − Montgomery, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and eight position coaches − since the regular season came to a close.

"Continuity is always invaluable," Freeze said Friday. "We live in times where I doubt very seriously that all of the coaching changes are over (around the country). It's probably just now getting ready to pick up. Who knows exactly what everybody's staff will look like in a month from now. No matter what ours, if it looks exactly the same or if it looks differently, the message will be the same: We've got to find that continuity. ...

"I don't know that I ever feel like I took over a program and I got every single hire in the whole building right the first time because you're just so crazy with recruiting. I think there's always the evaluation from our chair of 'can we improve ourselves some way?'"

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football OC Philip Montgomery talks merger with Hugh Freeze