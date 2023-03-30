Auburn football: Nonconference tilt listed among best matchups of 2023

Auburn football’s 2023 slate features one of the more unique nonconference games in all of college football, which is a Sept. 9 date in Berkeley, California against the California Golden Bears.

Auburn and Cal have never met on the gridiron before, but one college football expert says that this game is worth keeping an eye on.

Grant Hughes of 247Sports recently dropped his picks for the 23 best matchups of the 2023 season, and the early season, nonconference tilt made the cut. Hughes says that Auburn’s quarterback situation could dictate the outcome of the contest.

Cal’s home opener presents one of the most intriguing culture shocks of the season as Auburn makes the long trip out west for its first-ever matchup with the Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. As it stands, Auburn has three players vying to be Hugh Freeze’s first starting quarterback at Auburn. Starter Robby Ashford returns after an up-and-down 2022 season, along with junior T.J. Finley and redshirt freshman Holden Geriner. Whoever wins the starting job will look to keep Cal from claiming its first win against an SEC opponent since its 28-20 win over Ole Miss in 2019.

According to records compiled by Winsipedia, Auburn is 10-3 all-time against teams from the Pac 12, with their most recent win coming against Oregon in the 2019 season opener. The Tigers have also claimed wins over Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado, Arizona, and USC. As for Cal, they are 11-11 all-time against SEC foes.

