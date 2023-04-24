Auburn football needs to land these in-state recruits in the class of 2024

After landing 21 total commits (12 of them transfers) in 2023, Auburn Football ranked 18th among all schools in recruiting last year, according to 247sports.com.

With five high school players already committed, The Tigers are ranked 24th in recruiting for 2024. Three of those recruits are right here from the state of Alabama.

2024 In-state commits

J’Marion Burnette

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back out of Andalusia High School committed in March 2023 and is currently a four-star recruit. He chose Auburn over schools like Alabama, Alabama State, Arkansas, and Florida A&M. In his junior season last year, he finished the season with 1,473 yards and 17 touchdowns.

A’Mon Lane

Lane is a 5-11 Cornerback from Moody High School and is a current four-star recruit who committed to the Tigers last July. He chose Auburn over schools like Arizona, Arkansas, Florida State, and LSU. In his career at Moody, he has 72 tackles and nine pass deflections.

Jayden Lewis

Lewis, out of Anniston High School, is a 6-foot cornerback who is currently a four-star recruit and committed to the Tigers back in February. He chose Auburn over schools like Colorado, Arkansas State, Florida State, and Arkansas.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. (3) and quarterback Robby Ashford (9) celebrate their long play contention during the A-Day spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Here is a list of five in-state targets Auburn football should sign in the 2024 recruiting class.

Cameron Coleman

A 6-3 wide receiver out of Central High School, Coleman is currently a five-star prospect in the class of 2024. Along with Auburn, he’s received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, and Arkansas. In his junior season last year, he had 542 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Jordan Ross

Thompson is five-star edge out of Vestavia Hills High School. Auburn and Tennesee are his top two schools of choice at the moment with other offers from Georgia, Texas and Alabama.

JacQawn McRoy

McRoy, a 6-8, 325-pound offensive tackle, is a four-star recruit out of Clay-Chalkville. Along with the Tigers, He has offers from Alabama State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, and Clemson.

Bryce Cain

Cain is a three-star, 5-11 wide receiver from Baker High with heavy interest between Auburn and Ole Miss. Last season he finished with 742 yards and six touchdowns.

Kamari McClellan

The 6-1 quarterback from Clay-Chalkville High finished the 2022 season with 1,334 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He is currently a three-star recruit with offers from Auburn, Alabama State, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, and Missouri

Out-of-state commits/Targets

Walker White, Little Rock Christian Academy (Little Rock, Arkansas) QB committed

Martavious Collins, Rome high school (Rome, GA) ATH committed

Jalyn Crawford, Parkview high school (Parkview, GA) CB offered

Kamarion Franklin, Lake Cormorant (Lake Coromant, MS) DL offered

Justin Williams, Oak Ridge (Conroe, TX) LB offered

