Has Auburn football narrowed down its QB competition? Observations from preseason practice

AUBURN — Coach Hugh Freeze wasn't ready to give a straight answer about Auburn football's quarterback competition after the first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday.

Freeze, who had previously noted he wanted the QB race to be trimmed down from three contenders to two after the first 10 days of fall camp, had to go "watch the film" before saying anything definitive about a quarterback officially being ruled out of the running.

He still hasn't commented on the battle, and he won't have an opportunity to do so until he meets with reporters Thursday. But at practice Tuesday, it appeared incumbent starter Robby Ashford and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne were the top two options. Thorne went through a drill with the first-team offensive line early in the media viewing period. Ashford went with the 2s and Geriner with the 3s.

In previous practices, all three QBs often saw action with the first and second groups. Geriner didn't get on the field Tuesday until the third unit jogged onto the field.

STEPPING UP: Auburn football's Damari Alston leans on leadership lessons from Cadillac Williams, Tank Bigsby

IN HE MIDDLE: Auburn football looking for someone to pull away from pack in 'linebacker-driven defense'

In another drill later in practice − a session focused on blitz pickup − Ashford and Thorne split reps with the first group. Neither threw the ball during the drill, but they went through the motions while the offensive line, tight ends and running backs worked on identifying and stymying the incoming blitzes.

On the opposite side of the field was Geriner doing the same drill, but with the second-group offensive line in front of him.

The media only sees 30 minutes of practice. Geriner may have seen increased reps later on, but with reporters present, Ashford and Thorne looked like the main two QBs.

Defensive units

During the blitz pickup portion of practice, about 18 players cycled in and out on defense. Every position saw a rotation except for the interior of the defensive line and at linebacker; Jason Jones and Marcus Harris manned the middle, and Eugene Asante and Larry Nixon III were the LBs. DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett were the first couple of corners, Zion Puckett and Jaylin Simpson were the safeties and Keionte Scott was in the nickel. Brenton Williams was at defensive end and Jalen McLeod was the jack linebacker.

Former junior college standout Champ Anthony and freshman Kayin Lee cycled in at cornerback, Caleb Wooden in the nickel, Griffin Speaks and Donovan Kaufman at safety, Mosiah Nasili-Kite at DE and Stephen Sings V at the jack.

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne (1) during a fall camp scrimmage at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Aug. 12.

Battle at LG continues

Jeremiah Wright and Tate Johnson continue to battle for the role of starting left guard. Wright was with the first group Tuesday, sandwiched between Dillon Wade at left tackle and Avery Jones at center. Kam Stutts was at right guard and Gunner Britton was at right tackle.

The second offensive line, from left to right, was Jaden Muskrat, Johnson, Connor Lew, EJ Harris and Izavion Miller

“I think you need four or five (guards), so I don’t give a rat’s tail who’s first (or) second team," Freeze said Saturday. "I don’t really care. We need all of them. ... We’re rotating them all in there. And Stutts, of course, is one of the leaders of the team. We’re going to need them all before it’s over.”

D-line packages

Prior to the blitz pickup portion of practice, the defensive line was working as a group off to the side. There were two sets of players primarily working.

Justin Rogers and Lawrence Johnson were in the middle for one group, with Sings and Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister on the edges. Keldric Faulk subbed in with Sings at one point.

The other group consisted of Hayden Brice, Quientrail Jamison-Travis, Stephen Johnson and Joe Frazier Jr.

Austin Keys in a non-contact jersey

Freeze updated the statuses of a few players after the scrimmage Saturday; most notable, he said transfer linebacker Austin Keys was dealing with a shoulder injury. Keys was seen Tuesday wearing a yellow non-contact jersey. Junior receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. (shoulder) and Wesley Steiner (hamstring) were, too.

Receivers Camden Brown, Ja'Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore were not in yellow jerseys.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: The quarterback competition, other practice observations