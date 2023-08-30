Auburn football names four captains for 2023 season

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze has his team captains for 2023.

The Tigers will roll with four of them this season, highlighted by Michigan State transfer quarterback Payton Thorne and rounded out by offensive lineman Kam Stutts, tight end Luke Deal and jack linebacker Elijah McAllister.

Auburn announced the captains with a video posted to social media that features running backs coach Cadillac Williams giving a speech to the team. Williams, a former Tiger, was a team captain in the early 2000s and later went on to get drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

"(People ask me), 'What's your greatest accomplishment in sports?' Man, it's ... guys that were sitting in these seats, just like you many moons ago, voting for me to be a team captain," Williams said. "There's nothing more special than that.

"Two decades later, man, and I've still got a brick out there at Jordan-Hare for being a team captain, fellas. It never leaves you."

It just means more at Auburn.

Take pride in being an Auburn man.

It’s an honor to lead at this university.



Thorne was a two-time captain with the Spartans, tabbed as a team leader as a redshirt sophomore in 2021 and a redshirt junior in 2022. McAllister, who transferred from Vanderbilt this offseason, was a team captain with the Commodores in 2022.

"Truly an honor," McAllister said in a post to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "I'll give my all for this team and university. By the grace of God! War Eagle."

Stutts and Deal are veterans, entering their sixth and fifth years with the Tigers, respectively. Stutts is expected to be Auburn's right guard in 2023, while Deal will likely be a heavy contributor at tight end.

"It's an honor," Stutts wrote on X. "War Eagle."

