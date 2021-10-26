Auburn football moves up in USA TODAY’s weekly rerank

The Auburn Tigers moved up spots over the bye week in both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and the AP Poll despite not taking part in any action this weekend.

That trend continued with USA TODAY’s weekly rerank.

They have the Tigers ranked as the 22nd best team in college football.

Other SEC teams of note: Georgia is ranked first, Alabama is third, Ole Miss is 10, Kentucky is 13, Texas A&M is 16, Arkansas is 31, and Florida is 36.

Most of these rankings are similar to where we saw teams ranked in the other polls over the weekend.

Here is a full list of the rerank.

List

