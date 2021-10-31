Auburn football moves up in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

After the huge Auburn win over Ole Miss, the Tigers are now a top 15 team.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, Auburn is ranked at number 14. Ole Miss dropped to 15.

The Tigers are the second-highest ranked two-loss team. They trail only Texas A&M who has the same record as Auburn at 6-2. The Aggies are ranked number 12 which sets up a top 15 battle in College Station this weekend.

The other SEC teams in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll include Georgia at number one, Alabama at three, and Kentucky at 17.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 8-0 1,600 (64) – 2 Cincinnati 8-0 1,460 – 3 Alabama 7-1 1,453 – 4 Oklahoma 9-0 1,423 – 5 Ohio State 7-1 1,336 – 6 Michigan State 8-0 1,325 +1 7 Oregon 7-1 1,198 +1 8 Notre Dame 7-1 1,095 +3 9 Wake Forest 8-0 1,051 +4 10 Michigan 7-1 1,050 -4 11 Oklahoma State 7-1 922 +4 12 Texas A&M 6-2 910 +2 13 Baylor 7-1 815 +5 14 Auburn 6-2 802 +7 15 Ole Miss 6-2 680 -6 16 Iowa 6-2 512 -6 17 Kentucky 6-2 497 -5 18 Texas-San Antonio 8-0 401 +4 19 Houston 7-1 349 +10 20 BYU 7-2 310 +6 21 Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 +3 22 NC State 6-2 265 +3 23 Penn State 5-3 215 -6 24 SMU 7-1 192 -8 25 Pittsburgh 6-2 162 -6

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State

Others receiving votes:

UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.

