Auburn football makes late portal move with former Colorado, Alabama DB Jahquez Robinson

AUBURN — Colorado transfer and former Alabama defensive back Jahquez Robinson has signed with Auburn football.

The Tigers announced the acquisition of Robinson on Friday. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound DB began his collegiate career with three seasons at Alabama before transferring to Colorado ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Robinson was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 285 overall player and the No. 21 cornerback in the nation. He was recruited by position coach Charles Kelly, who went to Colorado in 2023. Robinson followed him there, and will not play for him again at Auburn, as Kelly joined the Tigers staff in January.

The addition of Robinson gives the Tigers another piece in the secondary, which lost three players to the NFL Draft this offseason in Jaylin Simpson, DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett. Zion Puckett also moved on and participated in rookie mini camp with the New York Jets.

Robinson has two years of eligibility remaining.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Jahquez Robinson: Colorado, Alabama transfer signs with Auburn football