Auburn football makes big splash with commitment from top-75 safety Eric Winters

AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting has made a big splash.

The Tigers added a pledge Saturday from four-star safety Eric Winters, who is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 65 player in the Class of 2025 and the No. 5 recruit in Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Winters attends Enterprise High School.

Winters has a composite score of .9661, which makes him the highest-rated recruit currently committed to the Tigers. He's also the fourth player to join the class this month, joining cornerback Donovan Starr, defensive athlete Bryce Deas and offensive lineman Broderick Shull.

Auburn now has the No. 6 class in the country and the No. 3 haul in the SEC, per the 247Sports team rankings, behind Alabama and Georgia. The Tigers are up to 15 committments in 2025.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting: Tigers get top-75 safety Eric Winters