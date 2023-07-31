Auburn football makes late addition with Northwestern transfer OL Dylan Senda

AUBURN — Fall camp is just a few days away, but Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is still tinkering with his roster.

The Tigers added an offensive lineman from the portal Sunday evening in Northwestern transfer Dylan Senda, who signed with the Wildcats in December and enrolled early in January. He left the program after former coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal.

Senda was a three-star recruit coming out of Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan. The 247Sports Composite rated him as the No. 513 player in the Class of 2023 and the 43rd-best interior offensive lineman. He was also tabbed as the No. 12 senior recruit in Michigan.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Senda arrives to the Plains with all four years of eligibility still remaining. He entered the transfer portal on Thursday.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Dylan Senda: Northwestern transfer commits to Auburn football