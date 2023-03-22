Auburn football loses linebacker to transfer portal

As spring football begins to wind down at Auburn, one linebacker has announced his intention to transfer after he graduates this spring.

kameron brown, a former three-star linebacker from Lanier High School in Buford, Georgia, has announced that he will enter the transfer portal as a graduate student. Brown followed his brother, former Auburn defensive lineman, Derrick Brown, to Auburn as a member of the 2019 class.

Brown saw limited field time during his four seasons at Auburn. He was used as a reserve linebacker from 2020-22 and played in one game in 2020 against Arkansas. Because he is a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to transfer immediately.

With Brown’s departure, Auburn now has 10 players from last season’s roster to transfer away from the program. Out of those 10 players, seven of them have found new homes including Zach Calzada (Incarnate Word), Dazlin Worsham (UAB), Keiondre Jones (Florida State), and jordon ingram (Troy).

