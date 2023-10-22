Auburn football loses fourth consecutive game, falls in punchless fashion to Ole Miss

AUBURN — At times it looked like the opposing offenses wanted to give the game to one another.

It took six combined drives for one of the sides to pick up a first down to start the second half. Auburn football (3-4, 0-4 SEC) had a stretch of five possessions that resulted in four three-and-outs, with the one exception being an interception on the the first play of that drive.

But a team needed to win, and Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1) had enough juice on offense to squeeze out a go-ahead touchdown to end the third quarter and another one for insurance in the fourth. The Tigers fell to the Rebels, 28-14, at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday and suffered fourth straight defeat.

Auburn football defense settles in after troubling start

The Rebels were prolific through their first two offensive drives.

It didn't matter the down and instance. The line to gain was 22 yards away? No problem for sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins, who took a handoff on third down and scampered for 21 yards before the Tigers were able to bring him down. He logged a 17-yard rush the following play to set Ole Miss up for its first score. The Rebels scored again less than five minutes later.

But that was it for Ole Miss in the first half, and for much of the game.

The Payton Thorne, Robby Ashford carousel continues

After Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne started the first six games of the season, the Tigers trotted quarterback Robby Ashford out first versus Ole Miss. Ashford had 27 all-purpose yards that possession, but the drive stalled and Auburn turned the ball over on downs.

The Tigers shifted to Thorne on the second drive and the duo split duties the rest of the way. Thorne finished with 134 total yards and Ashford had 49.

Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins makes Auburn pay

A standout prospect at nearby Pike Road High School, the Tigers − the former coaching staff, to be fair − let an elite running back like Judkins escape their recruiting footprint and end up at an SEC rival. He lit Auburn up for 139 rushing yards in 2022 and once again hammered the Tigers for 124 yards Saturday.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football falls to Ole Miss in punchless fashion as offense fails