Auburn football loses couple of defensive contributors to transfer portal | Reports

AUBURN — Auburn football will potentially have to work to replace two notable contributors next season.

Senior safety Donovan Kaufman and linebacker Cam Riley have entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports and multiple other reports Tuesday. Kaufman saw 395 defensive snaps last year, per Pro Football Focus. Riley received 311.

Kaufman and Riley are the 13th and 14th players to leave Auburn via the portal this offseason, joining wide receivers Ja'Varrius Johnson, Omari Kelly (Middle Tennessee), Jyaire Shorter (Memphis) and Malcolm Johnson Jr. (Bowling Green), defensive linemen Enyce Sledge (Illinois), Stephen Johnson (McNeese State) and Wilky Denaud (Mississippi State), defensive backs Austin Ausberry (LSU) and Marquise Gilbert, edge defender Stephen Sings IV, tight end Tyler Fromm (Georgia Southern) and quarterback Robby Ashford (South Carolina).

The Tigers have landed eight commits from the portal: Defensive linemen Gage Keys (Kansas) and Trill Carter (Texas), wide receivers Robert Lewis (Georgia State) and Sam Jackson V (Cal), tight end Rico Walker (Maryland), linebacker Dorian Mausi (Duke), offensive tackle Percy Lewis (Mississippi State) and safety Jerrin Thompson (Texas).

Kaufman totaled 37 tackles and an interception in 2023. Riley had 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

