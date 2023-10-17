Auburn football loses commitment of 4-star cornerback Jayden Lewis

AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting has been a roller coaster lately.

After picking up a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford in the Class of 2025 on Monday, the Tigers lost a commitment from four-star cornerback Jayden Lewis on Tuesday. Lewis, who is tabbed by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 365 senior recruit in the country, had been committed to Auburn since February.

"I wanna say thank you to Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach E (Zac Etheridge), and Coach Crime (Wes McGriff) for the opportunity!" Lewis said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I wanna say thank you to Coach Freeze, Coach E, and Coach Crime for the opportunity! https://t.co/1E6BTTfIxh — Jayden “Jaymoney” Lewis 🪦 (@JayALew5) October 17, 2023

Lewis is the second player in the Class of 2024 to decommit from the Tigers, as four-star cornerback Jalewis Solomon backed off his pledge Oct. 10 and committed to South Carolina a few days later.

With Lewis and Solomon out, the Tigers are down to three defensive backs in the class: four-star cornerbacks A'Mon Lane and Jalyn Crawford and four-star safety Kensley Faustin.

Auburn now has 16 players committed in 2024, a group headlined by a couple of five-star recruits in wide receiver Perry Thompson and linebacker Demarcus Riddick.

