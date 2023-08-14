Auburn football looking for someone to pull away from pack in 'linebacker-driven defense'

AUBURN — All eyes are on Auburn football's quarterback competition.

And rightfully so. It's the most important position on the field, and whoever coach Hugh Freeze chooses — his three options being incumbent starter Robby Ashford, redshirt freshman Holden Geriner and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne — will have a significant impact on AU's season and whether the Tigers can get back to a bowl game.

But perhaps more attention should be focused on the other side of the ball, particularly at the position many deem the quarterback of the defense.

"We’ve got about six of them that are competing," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said of his linebacker corps last week. "And I kind of almost see it right now as nobody’s really stepped up and pulled away from the pack. ... They’ve got to be productive and consistent on every down. They're the heartbeat of any defense, you know? ...

"I think the things right there that we’ve got to do as a whole is making sure our communication’s good, putting the rest of the other 11 at ease, alignment, assignment, those type of things. And then you really want to see those guys elevate. This is a linebacker-driven defense."

Dating back to Roberts' time as the coach at Southeastern Louisiana, his leading tackler has been a linebacker seven times. There were four exceptions, including Jalen Pitre in 2020, a season in which he collected 60 total tackles, with 11 of those being for a loss. Pitre was drafted No. 37 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In two of the other three instances — all coming at Southeastern Louisiana in 2014, 2016 and 2017 — a linebacker was the No. 2 tackler.

"We’re going to give them a lot of situations where they’re one-on-one," Roberts said of the LBs. "They’re going to be the free hitter at the point of attack, and they’re going to have to answer the bell and be productive."

In a perfect world, linebackers coach Josh Aldridge would like to have five to six players to work with. He explained to reporters in April the ideal scenario would feature the top two guys at the position getting about 45 snaps a game. The next two would see 25-30 and one guy would be on the field for about 10-15.

But that's the best case scenario. With fall camp in full swing and the season rapidly approaching, Aldridge took a bit of a step back from that stance.

"That's what I want to do, but at the same time I'm not going to put anyone out there that I don't think is going to help us," Aldridge said. "If we've only got four, we'll play with four. But I think (a rotation would) help us win. I'd like to think we'll have at least five, hopefully. ...

"We need to roll those guys. They've got to be key players on special teams. Linebackers are usually on every special teams unit. That's what you forget sometimes, and that's an extra way to get 15 snaps a game — running down on kickoffs and punts and all that other stuff. We've got to be able to roll on defense because they're also on special teams."

Those competing to reach the top of the linebacker hierarchy at Auburn range from transfers such as Austin Keys (Ole Miss) and Larry Nixon III (North Texas) to a handful of returners in Eugene Asante, Powell Gordon, Cam Riley, Wesley Steiner and Robert Woodyard Jr. Keys, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, looks like he could be part of that first rotation.

But that No. 2 is still up in the air. Asante, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2019 who originally went to North Carolina before transferring to Auburn last offseason, has been generating some buzz.

"When I first got here, I came in here and I got asked what are we looking for in a linebacker. The word I used was dynamic," Aldridge said. "That’s what (Asante) brings. He’s not a one-trick pony. He can run, he’s physical, he’s smart. All those things. We don’t want the old-school, neck roll mike linebacker in this defense anymore. Not that it’s been (that way) lately, but you just can’t win that way.

“You’ve got to have guys who can do multiple things. ... It just allows us to have a really big toolbox when coach Roberts is calling the defense.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

