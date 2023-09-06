Auburn football linebacker Austin Keys has surgery on thumb, will be 'out a while'

AUBURN — Auburn football will have to survive without Austin Keys for the foreseeable future.

The Ole Miss transfer suffered a thumb injury which required surgery in the Tigers' win over UMass on Saturday, coach Hugh Freeze announced on the SEC teleconference call Wednesday.

"He's going to be out a while," Freeze added.

Keys, who spent three years with the Rebels before committing to Auburn in January, started and played 18 snaps against the Minutemen, according to Pro Football Focus. It's unclear when the injury exactly took place.

A former three-star recruit in the Class of 2020, Keys tallied 51 total tackles and two sacks across 23 appearances at Ole Miss. He also forced a fumble.

“You can tell he’s got an SEC build already," Auburn LBs coach Josh Aldridge said of Keys in August. "And then on top of that you can tell he knows how to practice like an SEC player. I’m really enjoying his tenacity. He’s not played perfect by any means, but you can tell he understands the physicality it takes to play in this conference. That’s what I like about Austin.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Austin Keys: Auburn football linebacker has surgery on thumb