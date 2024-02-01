Auburn football legend Terry Beasley passes away at age 73

Auburn football announced Wednesday night that its all-time leading receiver has passed away.

Auburn fans learned late Wednesday that Terry Beasley, who was known as Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Pat Sullivan’s top target from 1969-1971, passed away at the age of 73.

Beasley is one of two receivers to ever record 1,000 receiving yards in a season at Auburn, doing so in 1970. He hauled in 52 passes for 1,051 yards and 11 touchdowns that season as Auburn finished the season with a 9-2 record.

His incredible 1970 season fueled the rest of his career, as he was able to haul in 141 passes for 2,507 yards and 29 touchdowns. His final collegiate numbers continue to be chased, as his total yards are 224 yards more than Auburn’s second-place receiver, Tyrone Goodson, and he remains the only Auburn receiver to reel in over 20 career touchdown passes.

Beasley’s No. 88 is one of three numbers retired by Auburn football, joining former teammate Pat Sullivan’s No. 7 and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Bo Jackson’s No. 34.

We've lost one of our all-time greats. One of three Tigers to have their jersey retired. RIP #88 pic.twitter.com/cIf8WLRBPd — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire