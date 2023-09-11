Auburn football LB Eugene Asante reveals where signature 'Let's work!' catchphrase originated

AUBURN — If you hang out around the Woltosz Football Performance Center long enough, you'll eventually hear it.

"It" being the booming voice of Auburn football linebacker Eugene Asante, who has quickly developed a reputation for belting out the phrase, "Let's work!" to motivate his teammates.

Asante, who won SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Cal — 12 tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack and a pass breakup — revealed Monday where the saying originated from.

"I watch this Madden streamer," Asante said. "When I first started watching him, he'd just go around, playing the game, and he'd be standing up while he's playing the video game. He just started saying, "Let's Work!" I'm like, 'Man, this guy's kind of like me. He's just energetic.' And I liked the phrase. So I came to workouts and I just started saying it, started articulating it to the team.

"And then it just started growing and growing and growing. The dudes on the team say it now. We're working out, we starting the workouts (and) they're yelling "Let's Work!" So that's where it really originated from and I just put my own little spin on it. We enjoy it now and the team, it's just really our thing."

