Auburn football lands transfer LB Dorian Mausi from Duke

AUBURN — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze broke some news Wednesday afternoon.

While speaking about the players who the Tigers have inked on Early Signing Day, Freeze mentioned former Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi as a key addition who Auburn has received a signature from. Mausi entered the transfer portal Dec. 5 after playing four seasons at Duke.

Mausi has appeared in 44 games over his collegiate career, totaling 193 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.

"Mature. Played a lot of football," Freeze said of Mausi. "Solid. Smart. Understands fits. Put him on the board, talk about that. He just understands it all. Played in a similar system. (He) gives you a heavier Mike backer, 240ish, that we really don't have built quite like that. Excited to get his maturity there."

The Tigers return three linebackers who were in the two-deep rotation: Eugene Asante, Austin Keys and Cam Riley.

"I think that gives us some flexibility with he and Austin at the Mike and maybe Eugene and one of these others at the backup if it's not Cam," Freeze said of Mausi's addition. "And then maybe move Cam to a Jack, where we rush the passer a little bit better."

