Auburn football lands Northwestern transfer Dylan Senda

Just when you thought Auburn’s impressive 2023 class was full, they add one more.

Hugh Freeze has landed Dylan Senda, a transfer from Northwestern. Senda enrolled at Northwestern as a true freshman in January, but due to the dismissal of head coach Pat Fitzgerald, he elected to enter the transfer portal.

Before signing with the Wildcats, Senda was considered to be a three-star interior offensive lineman. He was the No. 39 IOL of the 2023 class and was the No. 12 overall recruit from the state of Michigan.

Although he is counted as a transfer, Senda is the sixth high school offensive lineman to sign with the 2023 class. In all, Auburn has signed 10 offensive linemen from the 2023 cycle.

Here’s a scouting report on Senda from 247Sports:

Will be able to play guard or center in college. Will be a bigger interior player. Multi-year starter with experience and is technically sound. Plays hard and has been consistent through his high school career. Has worked to improve his lateral agility and explosiveness. Will need to continue doing that and getting additional work in on flexibility and bend. Can move and get into the second level and plays with good balance. Higher floor prospect who will be a Power Five starter.

Senda, an interior lineman from Dearborn, Michigan, is listed as 6-5, 275 pounds.

