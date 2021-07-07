Auburn football lands key tight end target

After Micah Riley-Ducker’s announcement to commit to Auburn, fortunes on the recruiting trail are starting to pivot in the right direction for Bryan Harsin’s program.

The Tigers landed a commitment from Riley-Ducker, a coveted 3-star tight end from the midwest Wednesday night. The Bellevue, Nebraska native was being pursued by multiple regional schools, including Illinois, Iowa State, and Iowa. The Hawkeyes, who have a prestigious track record of NFL-caliber tight ends, received several crystal ball predictions from 247 Sports to land Riley-Ducker, before Wednesday morning, when six crystal ball predictions were submitted for Riley-Ducker to select Auburn.

According to 247 Sports, Riley-Ducker is listed at six-foot-six, 235 pounds. During his two seasons with Bellevue West High School, Riley-Ducker caught 40 passes for 529 yards and six touchdowns.

Auburn’s fifth member of the 2022 class comes immediately following the commitment from the nation’s best kicker in Alex McPherson, who committed to the Tigers Tuesday night.

Auburn fans were becoming increasingly impatient with the coaching staff before the two additions in as many days.

Riley-Ducker joins McPherson, quarterback Holden Geriner, defensive back Jarrell Stinson, and linebacker Powell Gordon in Auburn’s 2022 signing class.

