Auburn football lands four-star OT Broderick Shull, the No. 192 player in 2025

AUBURN — Auburn football now has five offensive linemen committed in the Class of 2025.

Four-star offensive tackle Broderick Shull, who attends Bixby High School in Oklahoma, announced his pledge to the Tigers on Friday. Shull is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 192 overall player and the No. 20 OT in the Class of 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Shull has a composite rating of .9271. That makes him the best offensive commitment to the Tigers so far; the members of Auburn's class with a better rating are edge defender Jakaleb Faulk (.9490), linebacker Tyler Lockhart (.9370), defensive linemen Jourdin Crawford (.9347) and Malik Autry (.9304) and cornerback Devin Williams (.9278).

Other offensive linemen committed to the Tigers include four-star prospects Tavaris Dice and Carde Smith and three-star recruits Tai Buster and Spencer Dowland.

