Auburn football lands commitment from top-100 recruit Devin Williams out of Georgia

AUBURN — Auburn football recruiting has its ninth commitment in the Class of 2025.

Four-star cornerback Devin Williams pledged to the Tigers on Monday, announcing his commitment through On3's Hayes Fawcett. Williams is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 89 overall player in 2025 and the No. 11 CB. He plays at Buford High School in Georgia.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Williams is joined in the class by fellow Auburn commits four-star defensive linemen Antonio Coleman, Jourdin Crawford and, Malik Autry and Kalen Edwards, three-star tight ends Ryan Ghea and Hollis Davidson, four-star edge defender Jakaleb Faulk and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

Williams is the highest rated recruit in the class with a composite ranking of .9576, edging Coleman (.9495) and Faulk (.9479).

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

