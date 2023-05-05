Auburn football lands commitment from Michigan State transfer QB Payton Thorne

Auburn football's quarterback competition just got a lot more interesting.

Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne, who had spent the last four seasons with the Spartans, committed to the Tigers via Twitter on Friday. He entered the transfer portal April 30 after appearing in 29 games at MSU, including 12 starts in 2022 in which he completed 62.5% of his passes for 2,679 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also threw 11 interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Thorne's best season came a year prior, however, as he led the Spartans to an 11-2 record in 2021 on the back of his 3,232 passing yards and program-record 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for an additional 181 yards and four touchdowns on 82 carries.

NFL DRAFT: How experts graded every Auburn football player selected

JOHN COHEN: Why Auburn AD hasn't made up his mind on SEC football schedule decision

TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State transfer pass rusher Jalen McLeod commits to Auburn football

Thorne helped MSU cap the 2021 season with a win over Penn State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. The Naperville, Illinois, native completed 29 of his 50 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns against the Nittany Lions.

A three-star prospect coming out of Naperville Central High School, Thorne was rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1,080 recruit in the nation in his cycle. He originally committed to Western Michigan in May 2018, but flipped to the Spartans in December of that same year.

Thorne joins a quarterback room at Auburn that features three other members: incumbent starter Robby Ashford, redshirt freshman Holden Geriner and true freshman Hank Brown. TJ Finley, who was with the Tigers since 2021 and went through spring practices with the team, recently announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal upon graduating from AU this summer.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Payton Thorne: Michigan State transfer QB commits to Auburn football